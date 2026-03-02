De'Aaron Fox News: Muted effort in loss

Fox ended with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 loss to the Knicks.

Fox is in the midst of a cold spell for the Spurs. Over his last six outings, he's shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the line with averages of 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per contest. In that span, he ranks well outside the top-200 players in nine-category fantasy formats.