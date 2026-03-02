De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Muted effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:39am

Fox ended with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 loss to the Knicks.

Fox is in the midst of a cold spell for the Spurs. Over his last six outings, he's shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the line with averages of 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per contest. In that span, he ranks well outside the top-200 players in nine-category fantasy formats.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production
Author Image
Dan Bruno
26 days ago