De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Nets 17 points with five assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Fox supplied 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-108 win over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Fox got off to a sluggish start, missing his first four shots and going into the halftime tunnel with just six points on 3-for-10 shooting. However, he turned it around after halftime and helped the Spurs earn their second straight win. They'll look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this second-round series over the Timberwolves in Game 4 on Sunday.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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