De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:43pm

Fox (back) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's game in Milwaukee, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Fox is set to return after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely shift Dylan Harper back to the second unit. Julian Champagnie's usage rate should also dip with Fox back in the mix.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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