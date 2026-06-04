De'Aaron Fox News: Offensive struggles continue

Fox had seven points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Fox scored single digits for the third time in his past four games, continuing what has been an underwhelming stretch of games since returning from an ankle injury. In those six appearances, he has averaged just 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals. If San Antonio is to wrestle back the ascendency, Fox is going to have to figure things out in a hurry.