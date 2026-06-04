De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Offensive struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Fox had seven points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Fox scored single digits for the third time in his past four games, continuing what has been an underwhelming stretch of games since returning from an ankle injury. In those six appearances, he has averaged just 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals. If San Antonio is to wrestle back the ascendency, Fox is going to have to figure things out in a hurry.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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