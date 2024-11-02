De'Aaron Fox News: Playing through left pinky injury

Fox told reporters after Saturday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Raptors that he is playing through a ligament injury in his left pinky finger, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox dislocated his left pinky finger during training camp, but he was able to play through the issue after X-rays came back negative. Despite the injury occurring on his dominant hand, it hasn't caused a major drop off in Fox's efficiency from the field, as he's shooting 47.7 percent from the field through the first six games of the regular season. However, he did go 0-for-11 from three-point range during Saturday's overtime loss and finished with 24 points, six rebounds, one assist and five steals over 43 minutes.