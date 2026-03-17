De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Posts 15 points against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Fox posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 victory over Sacramento.

Fox enjoyed an accurate night on his former home court. Fox's results were exponentially better than Stephon Castle's line, a trend that has happened more frequently s the season wears on. Although Fox logged his second consecutive game with fewer than 20 points, his diverse efforts in secondary categories have helped out his bottom line.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago