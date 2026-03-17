De'Aaron Fox News: Posts 15 points against former team
Fox posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 victory over Sacramento.
Fox enjoyed an accurate night on his former home court. Fox's results were exponentially better than Stephon Castle's line, a trend that has happened more frequently s the season wears on. Although Fox logged his second consecutive game with fewer than 20 points, his diverse efforts in secondary categories have helped out his bottom line.
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