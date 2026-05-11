De'Aaron Fox News: Pours in 24 points during loss

Fox accumulated 24 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Fox matched his second-best total of the playoffs in the Game 4 defeat, as the backcourt led the way for the Spurs following Victor Wembanyama's ejection. The momentum swung back in Fox's direction in the never-ending production battle with Stephon Castle, as deciding between the two standouts is a frequent test for DFS players. Both of them produced high totals in the loss, but Fox matched Dylan Harper to lead the team in scoring.