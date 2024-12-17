De'Aaron Fox News: Puts up 29 points Monday

Fox closed with 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to Denver.

Fox snapped a seven-game stretch in which he didn't reach the 25-point mark, and this was the first time he accomplished that feat since Nov. 27 in a 115-104 win over the Timberwolves. The star floor general continues to find ways to impact the game even when he's not carrying the offense, though the Kings also have DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and even Malik Monk to pick up the slack at times offensively. Fox is averaging 21.9 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of December.