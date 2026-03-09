De'Aaron Fox News: Records double-double

Fox finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 victory over the Rockets.

Fox recorded his first double-double since Feb. 4, when he had 15 points and 10 assists in a win over the Thunder, and the veteran floor general continues to be a steady contributor in the Spurs' backcourt. Fox has scored at least 19 points in his last three games, and he's averaging a solid line of 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field since the All-Star break.