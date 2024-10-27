De'Aaron Fox News: Records double-double in loss

Fox registered 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Lakers.

Fox notched another excellent assist total, but his shot volume kicked in during the narrow loss. He nearly doubled the point total from his first game, delivering a result we'll see countless times during the season. The addition of DeMar DeRozan gives Fox another excellent assist source to pad his totals.