De'Aaron Fox News: Returns to Game 6
Fox (ankle) started the second half of Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Fox looked good in the first half, though he was observed limping off the court with just over a minute left in the second quarter, sparking concern. However, it appears his brief departure wasn't anything serious, considering he was back on the floor to begin the second half.
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