De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Returns to Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 9:49pm

Fox (ankle) started the second half of Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Fox looked good in the first half, though he was observed limping off the court with just over a minute left in the second quarter, sparking concern. However, it appears his brief departure wasn't anything serious, considering he was back on the floor to begin the second half.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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