De'Aaron Fox News: Rough night from deep
Fox finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-108 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
After shooting 40 percent from downtown in Game 1, Fox has shot a combined 2-for-9 from that range in his last two appearances. However, despite the shooting woes, the 28-year-old has remained involved on both ends of the floor, and he may be required to do more in Game 4 on Sunday if Victor Wembanyama (concussion) isn't cleared to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 214 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 197 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More