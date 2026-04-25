De'Aaron Fox News: Rough night from deep

Fox finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-108 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After shooting 40 percent from downtown in Game 1, Fox has shot a combined 2-for-9 from that range in his last two appearances. However, despite the shooting woes, the 28-year-old has remained involved on both ends of the floor, and he may be required to do more in Game 4 on Sunday if Victor Wembanyama (concussion) isn't cleared to return.