De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Scores 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:52am

Fox provided 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a concussion and will undergo further testing Wednesday, putting his status for Game 3 in jeopardy. If Wembanyama is unable to play Friday, Fox will almost certainly see a bump in usage for the Spurs.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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