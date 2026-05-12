De'Aaron Fox News: Scores 18 points in win
Fox provided 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Fox shook off his questionable tag due to right ankle soreness to suit up Tuesday, though he struggled with efficiency in this one. Still, he finished as the Spurs' third-leading scorer and dished out at least five assists for the third time in five second-round games. However, the 28-year-old point guard's struggles from beyond the arc continued, as he has now shot just 18.8 percent from deep over the last three games.
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