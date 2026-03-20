De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Scores 23 in tight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Fox contributed 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 victory over the Suns.

Even though Victor Wembanyama drew all the praise after draining the game-winning shot that sent the Spurs to the playoffs at the death of the game, Fox's contributions in this game can't be overlooked. The veteran floor general has done a good job as the Spurs' No. 2 scoring option all season long and has constantly hovered around the 20-point mark of late, reaching it in five of his previous nine appearances. Over that stretch, Fox is averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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