De'Aaron Fox News: Scores 24 in loss to Denver
Fox closed with 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Fox handled a steady workload in the regular-season finale and posted a strong fantasy line even when considering his lack of efficiency from the field. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 72 regular-season appearances. His numbers took a hit compared to the 2024-25 campaign, but that's due to the emergence of the young talent surrounding him, such as MVP-candidate Victor Wembanyama (ribs), Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper (thumb). Still, Fox should operate as the Spurs' No. 2 option on offense in the playoffs.
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