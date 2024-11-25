Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Scores 31 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Fox provided 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Nets.

Fox was efficient as a scorer and eclipsed the 31-point mark for the third time over his last five outings. Furthermore, the star floor general has scored at least 28 points in six straight contests. He's been one of the most productive guards in The Association regardless of the format over the last two weeks, and fantasy managers are certainly reaping the benefits of his production. Fox is averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game through 17 appearances this season.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now