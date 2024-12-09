De'Aaron Fox News: Sniffs double-double

Fox posted 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 win over the Jazz.

While it'd be unfair to say Fox is going through a cold stretch, he's certainly not putting up the same numbers he delivered in the early stages of the season. He's gone six straight games without scoring more than 23 points, but he's still averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor in that span.