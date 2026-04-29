De'Aaron Fox News: Solid impact in Game 5
Fox posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Fox finished one assist shy of a double-double in the series win. Although Fox began the series with a trio of underperforming totals, he built on a 28-point endeavor in Game 4 with another great total. He was also adept at getting the ball to other playmakers, collecting a series-high nine assists. As long as Fox and Stephon Castle continue to generate solid numbers, the Spurs' playoff outlook will remain bright.
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