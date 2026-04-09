De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Steps up with team-high 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Fox recorded 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 victory over Portland.

The star guard led the Spurs in scoring, and he's really stepped up in a big way this year when Victor Wembanayama (ribs) has been out of the lineup. Over 17 games without Wembanyama available this season, Fox has averaged 24.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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