De'Aaron Fox News: Strikes for 31 in loss

Fox closed with 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Clippers.

The 26-year-old guard tied his season high in scoring while draining multiple threes for the sixth time in nine contests to begin the campaign. Fox has seen his shot volume decline slightly as the Kings work DeMar DeRozan into the offense, but he's still averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.9 steals a game.