De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Struggles from field despite win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Fox contributed seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 129-114 victory over Chicago.

Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle led the Spurs in this routine 15-point win over the Bulls, so Fox's poor shooting and overall subpar showing didn't have much impact. Fox has been relegated to a secondary role in the Spurs' offensive scheme, but this was a new low for him. This seven-point output tied his second-worst scoring mark since the All-Star break, but considering he was averaging 17.9 points per game since the beginning of March before this win over the Bulls, there's a strong chance this might have been nothing more than a down game for the veteran guard.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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