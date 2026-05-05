De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Struggles in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Fox finished with 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 104-102 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The star guard came up a bit small in Game 1, scoring a postseason-low 10 points. Fox is still putting together a strong run overall during the playoffs despite Monday's showing, averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes per game covering six contests.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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