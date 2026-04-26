De'Aaron Fox News: Takes charge in Game 4 win
Fox recorded 28 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 victory over Portland in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Fox blew up for 28 points, the most he has scored thus far in the playoffs. It was a vintage performance, with Fox shouldering more responsibility on the offensive end, while others around him struggled to get going. Sunday's win puts the Spurs up 3-1, with the series now headed back to San Antonio. Look for Fox and his teammates to try and wrap things up quickly, ahead of a potential second-round matchup with either the Nuggets or the Timberwolves.
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