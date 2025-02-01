De'Aaron Fox News: Team-high 20 points Saturday

Fox produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 loss to the Thunder.

Fox led the team with 20 points, but it wasn't nearly enough for a win in Saturday's rout. Over his last 10 contests, the star guard has averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers per game. Fox's future with Sacramento remains up in the air while his name circulates around trade rumors, but he continues to put up steady numbers for the Kings.