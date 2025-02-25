De'Aaron Fox News: Ties season-high mark in defeat

Fox closed Tuesday's 109-103 loss to the Pelicans with 15 points (6-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, six steals and three rebounds in 38 minutes.

Fox struggled from the field once again, and over his last five outings, he has shot 42.2 percent from the field and only 27.3 percent from three-point range. However, the 27-year-old tied his season-high mark in steals, and he has racked up 22 outings with multiple steals through 54 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the star guard recorded nine or more assists for the 11th time this season.