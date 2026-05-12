De'Aaron Fox News: Will play in Game 5

Fox (ankle) is good to go for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Fox got through shootaround without issue, and he threw down a dunk at the end of his pregame routine Tuesday, indicating his readiness for Game 5. Fox has struggled with his shot in this second-round series, converting just 37.9 percent of his field goal attempts.