De'Aaron Fox News: Will play in Game 5
Fox (ankle) is good to go for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Fox got through shootaround without issue, and he threw down a dunk at the end of his pregame routine Tuesday, indicating his readiness for Game 5. Fox has struggled with his shot in this second-round series, converting just 37.9 percent of his field goal attempts.
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