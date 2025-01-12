Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Will return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Fox (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Fox has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to action following a three-game absence due to a right glute contusion. Fox's return will send Keon Ellis back to the bench, while Malik Monk's usage will take a hit. Before the injury, Fox scored at least 23 points in nine straight games, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.6 minutes a night during that stretch.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now