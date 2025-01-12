De'Aaron Fox News: Will return Sunday

Fox (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Fox has been upgraded from questionable to available and will return to action following a three-game absence due to a right glute contusion. Fox's return will send Keon Ellis back to the bench, while Malik Monk's usage will take a hit. Before the injury, Fox scored at least 23 points in nine straight games, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.6 minutes a night during that stretch.