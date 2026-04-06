Dean Wade Injury: Another absence coming
Wade (ankle) is out for Monday's game against Memphis.
Wade is struggling to shake off this ankle injury and remains without a timetable to return. He can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
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