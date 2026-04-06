Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:57am

Wade (ankle) is out for Monday's game against Memphis.

Wade is struggling to shake off this ankle injury and remains without a timetable to return. He can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
24 days ago