Dean Wade Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Wade is doubtful for Friday's game against Detroit with a right ankle sprain.
The Cavaliers are downgrading Wade from questionable to doubtful. With Wade likely to be out Friday, Jaylon Tyson is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup and should see a big boost in streaming appeal.
