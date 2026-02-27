Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Wade is doubtful for Friday's game against Detroit with a right ankle sprain.

The Cavaliers are downgrading Wade from questionable to doubtful. With Wade likely to be out Friday, Jaylon Tyson is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting lineup and should see a big boost in streaming appeal.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago