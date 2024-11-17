Dean Wade Injury: Goes to locker room Sunday

Wade (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade rolled his left ankle in the third quarter, and after being checked on by trainers during a timeout, the 27-year-old went back to the locker room. With Isaac Okoro (ankle) also in the locker room and Donovan Mitchell (rest) ruled out, the Cavs will look to Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Craig Porter to step up in the second half of Sunday's game.