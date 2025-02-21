Dean Wade Injury: Likely to play Friday

Wade (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Wade is expected to return from an 11-game absence Friday due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that the 28-year-old would play Friday, according to Danny Cunningham of the Locked On Cavs Podcast reports. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Wade operated under a minute restriction during his return.