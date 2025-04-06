Dean Wade Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Wade (illness) is trending toward playing in Sunday's game against the Kings, head coach Kenny Atkinson said, Nate Ulrich of USA Today reports.

Wade has missed the last two games for the Cavaliers due to illness. However, there's a chance he will return on Sunday. The Kansas State product is averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, shooting 41.2 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from deep.