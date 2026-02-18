Dean Wade Injury: Likely to play Thursday
Wade (ankle) is likely to play in Thursday's game against the Nets, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wade missed Cleveland's last three contests prior to the All-Star break, but he's trending toward returning from a sprained left ankle. His presence would likely force Sam Merrill into a bench role, though Wade has scored in double figures just twice in his last nine appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More