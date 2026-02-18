Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Wade (ankle) is likely to play in Thursday's game against the Nets, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wade missed Cleveland's last three contests prior to the All-Star break, but he's trending toward returning from a sprained left ankle. His presence would likely force Sam Merrill into a bench role, though Wade has scored in double figures just twice in his last nine appearances.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
