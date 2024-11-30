Dean Wade Injury: Missing sixth straight game
Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston.
Wade will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will be against the Wizards on Tuesday. Isaac Okoro will remain in the Cavs' starting lineup in Wade's absence while Ty Jerome, Georges Niang and Sam Merrill will continue to see increased minutes off the bench.
