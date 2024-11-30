Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Missing sixth straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston.

Wade will be sidelined for a sixth straight game due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will be against the Wizards on Tuesday. Isaac Okoro will remain in the Cavs' starting lineup in Wade's absence while Ty Jerome, Georges Niang and Sam Merrill will continue to see increased minutes off the bench.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now