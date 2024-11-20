Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Wade will miss both halves of Cleveland's current back-to-back set after spraining his left ankle during Sunday's win over the Hornets. He'll have plenty of time to rest and recover before attempting to suit up versus the Raptors on Sunday. With so many players sidelined Wednesday, Ty Jerome, Craig Porter and Georges Niang are candidates for elevated usage against New Orleans.

