Dean Wade Injury: Out at least three games
Wade (ankle) won't be available to play in the Cavaliers' upcoming three-game road trip, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.
The Cavaliers have upcoming games against the Jazz, Lakers and Warriors, but Wade won't suit up for any of those contests and therefore will extend his current string of absences to five games, at minimum. It's currently uncertain when Wade will be able to return from his ankle injury, and while he's out of commission, Keon Ellis and Max Strus should see an increase in playing time.
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