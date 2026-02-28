Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Wade was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out for Friday's overtime loss to the Pistons due to a right ankle sprain, and it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Sunday's contest. The forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against Detroit. In the meantime, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
