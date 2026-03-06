Dean Wade Injury: Practices Friday

Wade (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wade has sat out the past three games for the Cavs, but with him getting in a full practice Friday, there's a chance he could get back out there for either Sunday's game versus Boston or Monday's matchup with the 76ers. If he is cleared to return, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Larry Nance's minutes could dip.