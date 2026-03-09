Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:14am

Wade (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Wade returned from a three-game absence Sunday and logged 21 minutes with seven points and three rebounds. His ankle responded well, and the Cavaliers are anticipating that he will play the second leg of the back-to-back set.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
