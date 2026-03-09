Dean Wade Injury: Probable for Monday
Wade (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Wade returned from a three-game absence Sunday and logged 21 minutes with seven points and three rebounds. His ankle responded well, and the Cavaliers are anticipating that he will play the second leg of the back-to-back set.
