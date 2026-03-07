Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Wade (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Boston.

Wade was able to practice Friday and is trending towards a return after three games on the shelf. With Jarrett Allen (knee) sidelined, the Cavaliers may need Wade to soak up a handful of minutes in the frontcourt.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
