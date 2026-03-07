Dean Wade Injury: Probable for Sunday
Wade (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against Boston.
Wade was able to practice Friday and is trending towards a return after three games on the shelf. With Jarrett Allen (knee) sidelined, the Cavaliers may need Wade to soak up a handful of minutes in the frontcourt.
