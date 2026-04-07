Dean Wade Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Wade (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
The questionable tag is an upgrade on Wade's status and gives him a chance to end a seven-game absence with a right ankle sprain. His return would likely create a bit of a logjam on the wing for the likes of Keon Ellis, Sam Merrill and Max Strus, especially if Jaylon Tyson (toe) also suits up.
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