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Dean Wade Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Wade (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The questionable tag is an upgrade on Wade's status and gives him a chance to end a seven-game absence with a right ankle sprain. His return would likely create a bit of a logjam on the wing for the likes of Keon Ellis, Sam Merrill and Max Strus, especially if Jaylon Tyson (toe) also suits up.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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