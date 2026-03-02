Dean Wade Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain
Wade is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons with a sprained right ankle.
Wade could go through pregame warmups before the Cavaliers update his status. If the forward is out for a third consecutive contest, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder would both remain in line for an expanded role, as Donovan Mitchell is remaining a spectator due to a strained right groin Tuesday.
