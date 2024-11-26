Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Wade will miss a fourth straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Caris LeVert (knee) and Max Strus (ankle) also remain out, so Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill, Ty Jerome and Georges Niang are candidates for solid roles again. Wade's next chance to suit up will come during Friday's rematch against the Hawks in Atlanta.

