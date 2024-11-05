Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Wade (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Wade started in each of the Cavaliers' first seven games, averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 23.9 minutes per game, but he's now in line to miss a second straight contest. Wade's next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Friday, and his absence should lead to more minutes for Isaac Okoro, who replaced Wade in the starting lineup Monday against the Bucks.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
