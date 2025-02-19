Dean Wade Injury: Ruled out against Brooklyn
Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Wade will miss an 11th straight game for Cleveland as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right knee. The 28-year-old forward has played well this season for the Cavaliers when healthy, averaging career-high numbers in points (6.0), rebounds (5.1) and assists (1.6). Max Strus will likely continue to see more minutes due to Wade's absence.
