Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Ruled out against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Wade will miss an 11th straight game for Cleveland as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right knee. The 28-year-old forward has played well this season for the Cavaliers when healthy, averaging career-high numbers in points (6.0), rebounds (5.1) and assists (1.6). Max Strus will likely continue to see more minutes due to Wade's absence.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
