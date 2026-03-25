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Dean Wade Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Wade won't play Wednesday versus the Heat due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade tweaked his ankle during his pregame routine, but the Cavs are calling it a precautionary absence, so there's a chance he could get back out there Friday's rematch with Miami. Keon Ellis and Sam Merrill could see some extra minutes with Wade unavailable.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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