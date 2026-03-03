Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:10pm

Wade is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons with a sprained right ankle.

The 29-year-old forward will be looking to end a three-game absence Sunday, when the Cavaliers face the Celtics. Wade's absence Tuesday should keep Jaylon Tyson in the starting lineup at small forward, making the latter an appealing streaming option in the majority of fantasy leagues.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago