Dean Wade Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Wade is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons with a sprained right ankle.
The 29-year-old forward will be looking to end a three-game absence Sunday, when the Cavaliers face the Celtics. Wade's absence Tuesday should keep Jaylon Tyson in the starting lineup at small forward, making the latter an appealing streaming option in the majority of fantasy leagues.
