Dean Wade Injury: Without timetable for return

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday that Wade, who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit, is without a timetable for return and can likely be considered "more than day-to-day" due to a right knee sprain, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Wade will miss his second consecutive outing Monday due to the knee injury, and Atkinson relayed that the injury is more serious than previously thought. The club will likely provide further specifics on his status before Wednesday's game against the Heat, though the 28-year-old forward can be considered doubtful at best for the club's upcoming back-to-back set against the Heat on Wednesday and the Hawks on Thursday. If Wade remains on the shelf for an extended period, Max Strus and Georges Niang are candidates for a bump in playing time.