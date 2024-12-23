Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Won't play against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:10pm

Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers have an extended break before their next game against the Nuggets on Friday, so they'll give Wade additional time to recover from right knee soreness. Georges Niang and Caris LeVert should see an uptick in playing time Monday due to Wade's absence.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
