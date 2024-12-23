Dean Wade Injury: Won't play against Utah
Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Cavaliers have an extended break before their next game against the Nuggets on Friday, so they'll give Wade additional time to recover from right knee soreness. Georges Niang and Caris LeVert should see an uptick in playing time Monday due to Wade's absence.
